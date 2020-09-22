Donald Trump Jr. to visit Johnstown

FILE – In this June 18, 2019, file photo, Donald Trump Jr. throws hats to supporters at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A political rally will be held on Wednesday for Donald Trump Jr. as part of the “Make America Great Again” event in Johnstown.

The event will take place at the Roxbury Park Bandshell at 1 p.m.

The Johnstown Police Department said all roadways in the area will remain open, but vehicle traffic will not be permitted to enter Park Drive from Franklin Street. Drivers who wish to enter Park Drive must do so via Berkley Road.

Johnstown Police also released a list of items that are prohibited at the event. The full list can be found below:

• Aerosols

• Alcoholic beverages

• Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

• Balloons

• Balls

• Banners, signs, placards

• Chairs

• Coolers

• Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

• Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

• Glass, thermal and metal containers

• Laser lights and laser pointers

• E-Cigarettes and Vaping Devices

• Mace and/or pepper spray

• Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

• Packages

• Poles, sticks and selfie sticks

• Spray containers

• Structures

• Supports for signs/placards

• Tripods

• Umbrellas

• Appliances (i.e. Toasters)

• And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.