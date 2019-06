(WTAJ) — A local borough manager in Cameron County has been elected to a statewide leadership role.

Emporium borough manager Don “Stretch” Reed, will serve as second vice president of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs.

He’ll serve one year each as second and first vice president before becoming its president in 2022.

Reed is only one of seven managers to be elected president of the association in its 109-year history.

His term begins July 1.