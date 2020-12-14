Domino’s Pizza owner encourages customers to order local

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In a time where restaurant owners could scramble to claim every customer they can, one franchisee is doing the complete opposite.

When the owner of Domino’s Pizza in Tyrone Sheldon Port, heard that all indoor dining would be prohibited for the next three weeks he took to Facebook. In his post he made a request of his customers, that before ordering from him, they order local first.

According to Port, Domino’s is used to just take out and delivery as they specialize on it. But for other restaurant owners that he personally knows, this is something new for them. Some he says can’t afford it.

“It’s unfortunate for them that it’s hurting them… A lot of them may have closed their doors for the last time you know on Friday night,” said Port.

That’s why he decided to try and direct some traffic their way instead of his.

The owner of Nino’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant, Nunzio Chiarappa is calling for all the support he can get.

“I’m worried, I mean knock on wood the people of Tyrone are taking care of me but it’s not the way it used to be,” said Chiarappa.

He says, Nino’s is struggling just to make ends meet.

“As soon as it started picking up again, this happened again. It’s bad we’re going to shut down a lot of small businesses Mr. Wolf,” said Chiarappa.

When asked if he could say one thing to the community Chiarappa said, “Keep supporting Nino’s because we need you.”