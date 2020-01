JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dominos announced it’s closing its Moxham/Westmont store because of a lack of space needed to expand the store.

That expansion included features like a drive-thru window.

They say some customers will still be able to order delivery through their newly renovated Richland location.

A new store will be coming to Goucher Street in the spring.

The store is set to close on January 6.