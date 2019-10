Saturday, the Greg and Cathy Griffith Family Foundation will be raising money for pancreatic cancer research through ice cream and pies.



At the fullington trailways tailgate at 10A.M. there will be an ice cream eating competition, where sponsors will be supporting the foundation financially.



The competitors will eat black raspberry frozen yogurt, from the Berkey Creamery at Penn State. The purple color of the frozen yogurt symbolizes the color of pancreatic cancer awareness month in November.