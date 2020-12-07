DOH: Statewide positivity rate of 14.4% for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a seven-day case increase of 48,668 COVID-19 cases between Nov. 27 – Dec. 3.

The DOH is also reporting a statewide percent positivity rate of 14.4%, with 66 out of the 67 counties in Pennsylvania placed in substantial transmission status. Last week, the DOH reported a percent positivity of 11.7%.

Cameron County is the only county in the commonwealth placed in the “low” category. However, every county in Pennsylvania has a concerning percent positivity above 5%. Nine counties have a percent positivity above 20%: Mifflin, Potter, Bedford, Montour, Juniata, Somerset, Tioga, Franklin, and Lawrence.

“The latest update continues to show the effect COVID-19 is having in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “The mitigation steps in place are necessary to prevent our health system from being overrun. We are approaching that point, which is why we need all Pennsylvanians to follow these measures as part of their collective responsibility to protect one another and the health system.”

“This week’s data, and the continued strain COVID-19 is placing on the rate of hospitalizations and ventilator use is a reminder to us all of our role in protecting our health care systems,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

