DOH, Department of Education echo recommendation on postponing sports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Department of Education are jointly recommending that school and recreational youth sports in grades Pre-K–12 should be postponed until at least Jan. 1, 2021 due to COVID-19.

The administration said that this is a strong recommendation and not an order or mandate and school administrators and locally elected school boards should make decisions on sports.

This does not apply to collegiate and professional sports.It applies to team and individual, school and non-school recreational youth sports.

Conditioning, drills and other training could be continued on an individual basis.

The PIAA held a meeting on Friday and pushed back fall sports practices by two weeks. They plan to reconvene with next steps on Aug. 21.