DOH begins antigen test kit distribution

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes COVID-19. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has started to distribute the first allotment of 250,000 COVID-19 antigen test kits.

These kits will be distributed to Clinal Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA institutions across the state. The DOH is starting with the following counties: Bradford, Centre, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Snyder.

Antigen tests can be considered for symptomatic individuals (within the first five to seven days of symptom onset depending upon the test) in settings where there is a high probability that the individual or population to be tested is positive, according to the DOH.

The following places can be considered CLIA-certified sites:

Long-Term Care Facilities;

Personal care homes and Assisted Living/Intermediate Care facilities;

Higher-education institutions;

Drug and Alcohol and Behavioral Health treatment centers;

State and county correctional facilities;

Healthcare providers: Federally Qualified Health Centers; Urgent Care Centers; Pharmacies; and Primary Care doctors.



“Antigen test cards are a timely, quick and easy-to-use tool for communities to receive rapid COVID-19 testing,” Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Antigen tests look for pieces of proteins that make up the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus that causes COVID-19, and are another tool in our testing toolkit to help quickly identify cases.”

The DOH said that a positive antigen test result counts as a COVID-19 cast and receives a complete case investigation, along with contact tracing.