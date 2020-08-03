DOH adds new COVID-19 testing sites in PA

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab at Boston University in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Various Walmart locations across Pennsylvania will start providing drive-thru COVID-19 testing for residents living in areas where there is a higher demand for testing sites, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Monday.

Nine testing sites will launch on Aug. 5. The testing will be done in a drive-thru fashion and no testing will be done in stores.

The testing sites will be open weekly to test up to 50 people. Registration is required one day in advance to receive testing.

The following sites will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. starting Aug. 5:

Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 355 Walmart Drive, Uniontown, Pa .

. Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 2601 Macarthur Rd Relocation, Whitehall, Pa.

Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 2010 Village Center Dr, Tarentum, Pa.

Walmart Supercenter pharmacy drive-thru, 134 Daniel Kendall, West Brownsville, Pa.

The following sites will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. starting Aug. 5:

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 20245 Route 19, Cranberry Township, Pa.

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 200 Kocher Lane, Elizabethville, Pa.

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 50 Newberry Parkway, Etters, Pa.

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1355 E Lehman St, Lebanon, Pa.

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 100 Chippewa Town Center, Beaver Falls, Pa.

These new testing sites are an addition to the drive-thru sites in Clarion, State College, New Castle and Edinboro.

The DOH said that at this time the tests are being provided at no cost to Pennsylvanians. Patients will register via a patient portal and answer questions to determine if they meet the criteria to get tested.

Patients will be notified of test results via email and the average turnaround time is seven or more days. Anyone who tests positive will receive a call from a physician.

“As the pandemic continues, it is imperative that we shift testing sites to communities with increasing demand. If the need for testing in additional communities arises, we will re-evaluate our site locations,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

The DOH is advising that anyone who gets tested is required to return home and self-isolate. If symptoms worsen while waiting for test results, speak with your doctor. In the situation of a medical emergency, seek immediate care.