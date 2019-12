UPDATE 1:45 p.m. – There were more than 50 dogs on the property.

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have seized 40 dogs and 10 horses from a property in Juniata County.

State police were investigating reports of neglect at the property on Matamoras Road, near Port Royal.

Cpl. Michael Spada said dead animals were found at the home.

