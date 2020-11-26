Dogs at Central PA Humane Society enjoy Thanksgiving feast

Altoona, Pa. (WTAJ) – People aren’t the only ones enjoying some good Thanksgiving food. Our furry friends at the Central PA Humane Society had a holiday feast of their own.

Thanks to a local restaurant, Bill Sell’s Bold, the pups were spoiled with a fancy bowl of peas, rice, hamburger, and an extra biscuit to top it all off.

Although the cats couldn’t eat the same feast, they were slipped plenty of extra treats to also have the purrfect holiday.