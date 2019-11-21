Dog who saved owner from house fire honored by city

BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA (CNN) — One South Carolina man may not be alive today if his dog didn’t wake him up when his house caught on fire.

Now the community is coming together to honor the quick-thinking canine.

Curly the dog is being hailed as a hero in Beaufort.

“Curly had used his nose to push on Mr. Rand several times… Until he woke up from sleeping, to alert him that something was wrong,” Chief Reece Bertholf, Beaufort Fire Dept said.

Dozens of people came to the steps of town hall this afternoon to watch the dog that started his life in a shelter be awarded for knowing what to do in a tragedy.

The event was attended by first responders and town officials and Curly’s girlfriend, Maddie.

All there to celebrate man’s best friend.

“You’re not their owners, you are their best friends and they’re your best friends. And that’s all we ever ask a hero to be. It’s a best friend that does the right thing.” Brian Rand, Curly’s Best Friend

Curly’s dad says the heroism is the kind of thing you could expect from such a good boy.

“Curly is the mayor of the area. He roams. Everyone knows him. He knows every house that will give him cookies,” Rand said.

And that love was obvious at today’s ceremony.

Rand lost everything in the fire that Curly saved him from.

Despite that loss, the Vietnam Veteran says it could have been worse.

“It made a big difference too, with losing the house, to still have curly. I mean, that’s, you know, why I’m still more upbeat. I got curly, we can make it,” Rand said.