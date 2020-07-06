Dog rescued from hot car in Logan Valley Mall parking lot

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Logan Township responded to an incident on June 29 of a dog trapped inside of a hot car in the Logan Valley Mall parking lot.

According to the police report, a black dog was found panting inside a vehicle where the windows were only down slightly. An officer with the Humane Society soon after arrived and took an internal temperature reading.

Temperatures were reportedly 98.6 degrees inside the vehicle versus the 88 degree outside temperature. The dog was safely removed from the vehicle and the owner was cited for Cruelty to Animals.