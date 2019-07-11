Dog disc competition comes to DuBois this weekend

SANDY TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Some Frisbee-loving dogs and owners will show off their skills in Sandy Township this weekend.

It’s the ninth year for the event, but only the second time it’s hosted in DuBois.

Saturday and Sunday is Woofstock at Sandy Township Recreational Park.

It’s a disc competition for dogs and their handlers to show off their tricks.

Throughout the weekend, teams will compete in toss and fetch, freestyle and obstacle course games.

David Gosch started the event in Maryland and brought it to DuBois when he moved back to the area.

“It draws people in from all around. they come from Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, and travel around to just compete with their dogs,” Gosch said.

It’s put on by a non-profit club called Mid-Atlantic Disc Dogs.

All money raised from the concession stand will go to the Aussie Rescue and Placement Helpline.

“It’s free entertainment for kids and adults,” Gosch said. “It’s a whole weekend of fun with dogs”

The events start at 9 a.m. and wrap up around 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14.

Admission is free.