Divine Mercy Catholic Academy hosts Halloween parade

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ Plus) — Students of all ages donned their Halloween costumes today, for the Divine Mercy Catholic Academy’s 3rd annual Halloween parade.

DMCA students from preschool to sixth grade buddied up with seventh and eighth graders as they marched around the Galleria Mall together.

Bishop McCort principal, Tom Smith, says holding the parade at the mall didn’t start at this school.

“The idea actually started at another school I was at. We got together and we’re looking for ways to get kids out of the cold in October.”

With so many parents and grandparents in attendance for the parade, Smith says it’s a win for all three.

“It’s kind of a win, two-fold. A win for the grandparents and for the kids, they are out of the cold.”

It was also a win for the Galleria Mall as the parade aims to give exposure to local stores.

Smith says the middle school students used to dress up too, but they wanted to do something different.

“They came to me and said ‘Mr. Smith, we would rather buddy up with one of the younger kids.'” What a great idea it was to have them come in, hold the hand of a preschooler or kindergartener and walk through the Galleria with them and show some responsibility. It’s just a great mentoring piece for us.”

Students like eighth-grader, Madalynne Eaton, says the chance to hang out with all of the younger kids is the best part.

“Being able to buddy up with all of these kids is special because we get to see all their little costumes and how cute they are, just be with them and help them with what they have to do.”