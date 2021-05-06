Disney World, Universal Studios Orlando end temperature checks

ORLANDO, Fl. (WTAJ) — Relaxed Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines allow for reduced COVID-19 screening protocols in popular Florida amusement parks.

As of May 8, employees at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer need temperature scans upon entering the parks for their shifts. Disney World parks guests will also no longer need temperature checks starting May 16 when entering the park.

Universal Studios Orlando will also be ending temperature scans for both employees and guests as well as reducing social distancing measures from 6 feet to 3 feet throughout the park.