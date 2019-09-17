Disney Bedtime Hotline returns

Breaking News
(WTAJ/CNN) — Does your kid have trouble falling asleep?

According to CNN, the Disney Bedtime Hotline has returned to help parents get their kids to fall asleep.

Parents can dial 1-877-7-MICKEY for a special bedtime message for their child. You can choose to hear messages from Mickey, Woody, Anna and Elsa, Princess Jasmine, Spider-Man, and many others.

Callers are met with a voice that asks them to opt-in to receive text messages to the Disney Store. Then, they are asked to pass the phone to their child who can choose who they want their nighttime message to come from.

