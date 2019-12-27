Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership hosting New Year’s Eve event

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Festitivites in Johnstown on New Year’s Eve kick-off at 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., with the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership’s Celebration Johnstown event.

“Celebration Johnstown event involves the local businesses and churches in downtown, it’s a family-friendly event so folks can walk around downtown and enjoy music and food at the different churches,” says Melissa Radovanic, President of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.

She says there will also be an after-party from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Bulldog Arena where D.J. Hock will have music up until and after the ball drop.

“We’ll come outside and the tree and the animation on the side of the Ameriserv building will count down toward midnight.”

The partnership has held countless events this holiday season, something Radovanic says is to get more people out.

“About two weeks ago we had a train and Santa Claus was on the train and took kids around Central Park and then last weekend we had a smores event where we handed out over 700 smores to people in the park. We know people are coming down for the tree but we try to add something each weekend to have another reason to come as well.”

The 40-foot animated tree in Central Park will be up until their last event of the season in early January.

“January 8 is our last lights event, it’s a Wednesday night. We always leave the Christmas tree up through Orthodox Christmas and so on January 8 we’ll have one more night of the tree and we have a special song that we’re going to play that night in fact it’s a tease for next year.”