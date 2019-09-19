Direct Support worker shares bond with resident

Altoona, PA (WTAJ) – Tammy Shwarze is a Direct Support Professional for Family Services Inc. in Altoona. She is their 2019 “employee of the year.

“I can actually say after 11 years, i still love my job”

“…i was surprised, happy, tried not to cry. Because it meant a lot to me” -Tammy

But, Dory is the reason Tammy says she’s so good at what she does.

“She’s like a mother, a grandmother, a daughter, a friend.”

Dory is one of Tammy’s residents. She just turned 80 years old and has been paralyzed her entire life.

Over the years the two have bonded. Tammy knows Dory loves her just as much as she loves Dory.

” Dory talking what did she say? “She don’t wanna lose me. Never.”

They do crafts together, enjoy the fresh air and are always sad to leave each other at the end of the day.

“i don’t know i can’t expalin it, it’s family, you know?”





