Diner Drive-In to Raise Money for Mental Health

Saturday evening, you can help out a local organization while going back in time to the 50s.

The Jana Maria Foundation helps students and families with tough topics and works to remove the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Saturday evening, they’re hosting a Diner Drive-In at the Nittany Mall parking lot.

You can order from a local food truck, and have your meal delivered by skaters on roller blades.



“Every year we have an annual fundraiser and unfortunately since the pandemic, we had to cancel it, so this is our first opportunity to fundraise as an organization this year, so we are looking for donations, and we’re just also looking to have a really good time in the community,” Ally Yuscavage, Intern for the Jana Marie Foundation, said.

The money raised will go for suicide prevention training, and the foundation’s virtual Summer camp.