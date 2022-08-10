CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield was recently acquired by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA)

In June the CCAAA acquired the seven-story building located at 4 North Street, so residents wouldn’t be displaced and possibly become homeless.

The Dimeling contains 33 apartments occupied by individuals aged 55 and older. The affordable housing option provides a comfortable, community atmosphere for seniors with a limited income of less than $30,600 for single residents and less than $34,980 for couples.

The CCAAA is looking to continue the renovations as well as provide affordable living and services to the area’s elderly.

“The folks are just family, and to see them blossom and engage with each other and look after each other is just absolutely heartwarming,” Coordinator of Program Enhancement and Development Kathy Bell said.

The building was originally built in 1904 as a 120-room hotel. In 2000 the building was transformed by combining and expanding guest rooms into the now 33 one and two-room apartments.

Each apartment has a full kitchen, bathroom, and living room. There is also a full laundry facility.