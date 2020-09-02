Did the Clearfield Co. Courthouse tip off a murderer to his victim’s whereabouts? WTAJ Investigates

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The family of 40-year-old Rebecca Solt, the Clearfield woman killed last week by her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Boone, is seeking answers in what led to her killing.

Monday, Rebecca’s brother, Charles Solt, told WTAJ there is a possibility that Boone found out where Rebecca was staying through botched child support paperwork sent by the Clearfield County Courthouse. Charles said court officials could’ve accidentally sent Rebecca’s address and other contact information to Boone, on the child support documents.

However, Charles said he is not jumping to conclusions and is trying to get answers.

“The most important thing is if that did happen, the process needs to change. They need to find a way to keep this from happening,” he said.

Tuesday, WTAJ was granted full-access (by Clearfield County Court Officials) to all child support documents for Rebecca Solt and Anthony Boone.

According to the documents WTAJ viewed and obtained, there is no indication that the court told Boone where Rebecca was living. Court officials said they properly protected Rebecca’s confidentiality at all times.

An exact copy of what Boone was sent by Clearfield Co. Court is below.

The court document, ordering Boone to a child support hearing, only lists Boone’s address and the information for the date and time of the hearing.

Court officials said Rebecca filed for a child support hearing online and requested that her personal information be kept private. In doing so, court officials said the online system immediately redacted all of her information, so a limited number of officials could see access any personal information.

Officials at the courthouse also said they had no contact with Boone in-person, through email, or over the phone… so officials said information about Rebecca’s address could not have been passed along to him that way either.



Court officials said they never received a specific street address for Rebecca, and instead were given a P.O. box, which was kept private.

Investigators are continuing to search for answers on how Boone found out where Rebecca was living. Right now two possibilities are that he followed her home or that he found out through a mutual friend.



Police are also are continuing their search for Boone’s light green Subaru Forester. The vehicle’s PA license plate number is: JTC5813.

Rebecca Solt’s family looks to spread awareness of domestic abuse

As Rebecca’s family mourns her death, they’re also looking to spread a message of awareness… to help those who are in an abusive relationship.

Charles told WTAJ that Rebecca was in a relationship with Boone for nine years. He said she confided in some friends and neighbors about her abusive relationship, and would distance herself from Boone frequently by going to her mother’s house.

However, Charles said Rebecca would at some point return to Boone again (perhaps due to violent threats he made against her).

He said he feels many women still fear they may be judged for reaching out to get help with domestic abuse, and said more should be done to end the fear of judgement–and teach about the warning signs of an abusive relationship.

“Anybody that’s in a bad relationship that’s abusive, or in any way concerning with safety–identify warning signs, along with family members, identify warning signs. Reach out to that person–or that person themselves should reach out for help. People need to be open-minded about things and not worry about judgment, just ask for help,” Charles said.

Rebecca’s family created a Go-Fund-Me page with a $100,000 goal. It will help pay for funeral costs, and help establish savings accounts for Rebecca’s three children.

Charles provides possible motives behind sister’s murder

Monday, Charles Solt (Rebecca’s brother) told WTAJ about a few events that occurred in the months and days before she was killed. He feels some of these events could’ve led Boone to carry out the homicide.

“The day that this happened was the date that Rebecca and Boone were supposed to have a hearing and he never showed up—my guess is because he was already making plans to do this,” Charles said.

He said Boone never showed at a morning child support hearing, and killed Rebecca later that day.

“The child hearing thing maybe made him snap–and pushed him over the edge. Actually seeing all that stuff,” Charles said.

Charles also noted that two days before his sister was killed, she made a Facebook post changing her relationship status.

“She posted that she was in a new relationship–him seeing that may have triggered him,” he said.

He added that Rebecca received a text message from Boone this past Father’s Day. The text read in part: “When I find you, I will kill you.”

“We have verified with the people that she was staying with that they saw the text message–obviously that’s going to make her fear her safety,” Charles said.

It is believed that Rebecca was staying with a friend, and had limited or no contact with Boone since April of 2020.