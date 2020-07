SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be in place on Route 3010 (Mud Pike Road) for improvement projects starting Aug. 3, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

A 6.9-mile detour will utilize Route 2031 (Garett Shortcut Road) and Route 2047 (Berlin Plank Road). The detour is expected to last no longer than 30 days.

PennDOT said that work will mostly take place under daylight traffic control as needed and that delays may be possible.