Detour in place for Route 3029 Fulmer Road resurfacing project

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that a detour will be in place on Route 3029 starting July 13 for construction of a geosynthetic reinforced soil wall.

The detour is 10.5 miles and is expected to last no longer than 11 days.Work will take place on Truman Boulevard, between the Truman Boulevard/Hornet Avenue intersection and Truman Boulevard/McCord Avenue intersection.

Detour signs will be at the intersection of Route 271 and Truman Boulevard to notify drivers that Truman Boulevard is closed one mile ahead and will be available only to local traffic.

Traffic wishing to access Truman Boulevard south of the work zone will be directed to use Route 271 (Maple Avenue) followed by Route 56 East and the Walters Avenue off-ramp, which will send drivers toward the Fulmer Road/Frankstown Road intersection.

Traffic wishing to access Truman Boulevard north of the work zone will be directed to use Fulmer Road to Route 56 West towards Johnstown. This route will allow access to Route 217 (Maple Avenue) and the northern end of Truman Boulevard.