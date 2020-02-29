Des Moines hospital worker gets huge surprise

(KCCI) — A Des Moines hospital worker who reads to critically ill children, got a huge surprise today.

Dane Pratt’s kindness started a movement with hundreds of books coming into mercy, one from across the country, but today was Dane’s chance to get a gift.

He sits at their bedside at the scariest times. Last month, the world took notice of Dane Pratt, a perfusionist at Mercy One, bringing comfort To tiny patients on life support, like Parker Baker.



But Thursday, Parker and her family were back in the hospital for an entirely different purpose.



To pull off the surprise of a lifetime for this die-hard Minnesota Vikings fan!

Pratt thought he was walking into a meeting with his boss. Instead, he was handed sideline passes to any Vikings game he chooses!

The Vikings even added to the hospital’s mountain of donated books.

“That’s what it’s all about, Thank you,” said Dane Pratt: Hospital Worker.

Parker’s family bleeds purple, just like Pratt, so grandma picked up the phone.

But the fun didn’t end there Thursday.

This spirited duo turned heads as they trucked through the hospital.

And one book at a time pratt continued his mission of bringing joy to sick kids.

But no one smiled bigger than Pratt himself.

“This is the best day of my life,” said Pratt.



Because seeing his patients healthy is the greatest gift of all.

“Parker has bounced back so quickly, and I just believe it’s all the conversation he had with her,” said Kathy Stairs,” Parkers Grandmother.

The bond between these two is strong.

“We’re anxious to see all the memories they make,” said Cassie Baker: Parkers’ mother.

All because one hospital worker went the extra mile, and started a movement just by opening a book.