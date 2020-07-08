Virtual town hall planned for those with unemployment questions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) will be hosting its seventh live virtual town hall from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, giving Pennsylvanians the opportunity to ask questions directly of UC experts.

The town hall will share information about regular unemployment compensation (UC) and other new COVID-19-related benefits programs.

A livestream for people with smart devices or computer access will be online at https://access.live/PAlabor. Those without internet access can listen by calling 1-833-380-0719, but access will be limited and should be reserved for individuals who need them most.

Participants will be able to ask questions, however specific questions about individual claims cannot be answered during the town hall to protect participants’ personal and confidential information. The moderator will explain how to submit questions at the beginning of the event.

Recordings of prior public town halls are available here. Additional unemployment benefits information is available on L&I’s website, Facebook or Twitter.