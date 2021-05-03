Department of Health visits Bryce Jordan Center vaccination site

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson visited the AMI regional vaccination site at the Bryce Jordan Center.

She encouraged college students to get vaccinated before the end of the semester, and said location and ease of the BJC makes that process simple.

“The war against COVID is not yet done. We do have variants circulating and that’s making our jobs harder,” said Dr. Johnson. “We are seeing infections now in younger people, college aged, but also in children. And the tool that we have to stop this spread is vaccination.”

Dr. Johnson said the presence of variants increases the urgency for vaccines.

“I think that many young people don’t see the urgency, they don’t think that they’re going to get sick, or that they’re going to be hospitalized or have long term consequences, and that’s just not true.”

At the BJC, there’s a choice of receiving the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine.

If you get your first dose of Moderna in State College, but then leave for the summer, Dr. Johnson says you can still receive your second dose wherever you are.

“That’s been happening nationwide to make sure college students don’t wait, and so that providers are receptive to giving that second dose even if they didn’t give the first.”





The site is open Monday, Thursday, Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 5 p.m.