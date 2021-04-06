Department of Health sees COVID-19 cases on the rise while demand for testing declines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – This week, Pennsylvania will be receiving its highest weekly shipment of vaccine since it became available in December.

According to the Department of Health, the federal government is allocating 442,310 first doses to the state.

While vaccine providers work to get those shots to as many people as possible, the Department’s Senior Advisor says testing in the meantime is still important.

“Despite the number of cases rising, we’re seeing the demand for testing decrease. We need to redouble efforts to increase the use of testing even as we ramp up the vaccination process,” said Lindsey Mauldin.

According to Mauldin testing is still the most effective way to identify and contain the virus.