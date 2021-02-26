Department of health provides update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

(WTAJ) – The Department of Health said Friday morning that while there have been some setbacks due to allocation issues, along with setbacks due to the recent winter weather, that all second doses of vaccines are secure.

Pennsylvania received 40,000 more doses this week than the week prior. Although this spike in vaccine distribution is a step in the right direction, the department does not have a clear timeline at this time on when all Pennsylvanians will be vaccinated.

“we are seeing more vaccines come into the commonwealth every week, and so as that continues to occur we’ll be able to project more easily what the timing looks like,” Lindsey Mauldin, senior advisor, Pennsylvania Department of Health

The states goal is still to have everyone vaccinated by this summer, but Mauldin was not able to confirm if that goal will be successful.