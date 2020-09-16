Department of Health encourages taking steps to prevent cancer, detect it early

FILE – In this Thursday, May 6, 2010 file photo, a radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer in Los Angeles. A Canadian study published Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014 in the British journal BMJ has revived a debate about the value of mammograms. The study suggests that screening X-rays do not lower the risk of dying of breast cancer while finding many tumors that do not need treatment. Critics say the researchers used outdated equipment and methods that made mammograms look unfairly ineffective. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is encouraging Pennsylvania residents to take appropriate steps to decrease their risk of cancer.

Dr. Levine said that over 78,000 Pennsylvanians were newly diagnosed with invasive cancer in 2017, which is the most recent data available. In 2017, 28,000 Pennsylvanians died from the disease.

“This is why is it is so important that we continue to work on a comprehensive cancer control plan to decrease the number of cancer cases and eliminate the burden of cancer for all residents,” Levine said.

Getting regular screenings and health check-ups are recommended to decrease the chances of developing cancer, along with staying up-to-date on all vaccines and to continue making healthy choices.

The Department of Health recommends that Pennsylvanians should talk to their doctor about when and how often they should be screened and for what type of cancer. This can differ based on personal health history, family health history and screening results.