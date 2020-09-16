Department of Health encourages taking steps to prevent cancer, detect it early

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is encouraging Pennsylvania residents to take appropriate steps to decrease their risk of cancer.
Dr. Levine said that over 78,000 Pennsylvanians were newly diagnosed with invasive cancer in 2017, which is the most recent data available. In 2017, 28,000 Pennsylvanians died from the disease.
“This is why is it is so important that we continue to work on a comprehensive cancer control plan to decrease the number of cancer cases and eliminate the burden of cancer for all residents,” Levine said.
Getting regular screenings and health check-ups are recommended to decrease the chances of developing cancer, along with staying up-to-date on all vaccines and to continue making healthy choices.
The Department of Health recommends that Pennsylvanians should talk to their doctor about when and how often they should be screened and for what type of cancer. This can differ based on personal health history, family health history and screening results.