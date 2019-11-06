Democrats keep majority in Centre County Commissioner Board

Michael Pipe stays chair of the board with 26 percent of the vote.

Incumbent commissioners, Democrat Mark Higgins recieved 24 percent of the vote Republican Steve Dershem 23%. Chris Exarchos, 19 percent of the vote will not return to the board.

Commissioners Pipe and Higgins say they think their work the last four years has resonated with the vote.

“What this gives us is a sense that we were headed in the right direction and we’re going to keep doing that,” Commissioner Pipe, said.

“I love this job, I’m happy I’ll be able to do it for another four years, I’m sure Mike feels the same,” Commissioner Higgins, said. “This is a great place to be a Centre County Commissioner, we very much enjoy working with Steve and we’re going to continue to work together in a collaborative partnership.”

The commissioners say they’ll be breaking ground soon on a new solar array at the Centre County Correctional Facility and hope a new mental health crisis center will open by the end of the year.

