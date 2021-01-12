Democrat gets Pennsylvania Senate seat after GOP court loss

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s state Senate said they’ll stop blocking a Democrat from taking his seat in the chamber after his unsuccessful Republican challenger lost another bid in court Tuesday to overturn the results of the close race.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan was under pressure to settle a fight that spilled onto the floor of the state Senate last week when majority Republicans refused to let state Sen. Jim Brewster of Allegheny County be sworn in.

Ranjan on Tuesday rejected the argument by Republican challenger Nicole Ziccarelli that Allegheny County wasn’t justified in counting mail-in ballots that lacked a handwritten date.

Those ballots helped deliver a 69-vote victory to Brewster.

