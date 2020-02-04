Delgrosso’s to Offer Take-Home Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two

Love is in the air – especially at Delgrosso’s Amusement Park. The park is once again offering their heart shaped ravioli take-home meals for two. Our Morgan Koziar was live at the park this morning in one of the kitchens checking out how the pasta dish is created.

Morgan spoke with the Executive Chef, David Taddei and the Marketing Director, Amy Mearkle about the park’s long-running tradition of serving food made from family recipes. Morgan got a lesson the pasta machine that mixes the dough, presses it, rolls it, and packs the ravioli into the desired shape.

The roasted red pepper cream sauce is a special signature sauce that isn’t normally available in jars. Chef David creates the sauce specifically for this meal.

The Sweeheart Special Dinner includes (16) frozen homemade three cheese ravioli with s sweet red pepper cream sauce, dinner rolls with butter, salad and a dessert sampler: slice of NY Style Cheesecake and a cherry and chocolate chip brownie. For $20.00 it will serve two and is ready to take home and prepare. The pre-order deadline is Monday February 10th, 2020 at 10 a.m. Call (814)684-3538 ext. 0 to place your order.