BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Delgrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash is actively hiring candidates for the 2022 season.

They have over 200 positions across multiple departments to fill. However, their main departments in need of people are lifeguards, food services, and ride operations.

Director of Marketing and Events Amy Mearkle said that these jobs require training; however, the company offers them at no charge. You can apply to most of the positions at 14 years old. However, you have to be 15 years old to be a lifeguard and 16 years old to operate a ride.

“We want to get folks on and apply so the interview process can be happening in April,” Mearkle said. “Then, during late April, early May, they’ll do their online training so we can get them here on-site and be ready for opening weekend in May.”

Delgrosso plans to be at more jobs fairs for the remainder of March and April. They will have at Claysburg-Kimmel school Wednesday, March 30, during lunch periods. Those wanting to apply can do it directly on the website.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

The park expects to open its door on Saturday, May 21.