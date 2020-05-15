DelGrosso’s Amusement Park will not be opening for 2020 season

TIPTON, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Friday afternoon, it was announced through a release that DelGrosso’s Amusement Park will not be opening for the 2020 season.

Summer Thunder, the yearly 4th of July Celebration has also been cancelled.

According to the release, season passes for the 2020 season will be honored for the 2021 season. Season pass holders will also receive an additional $25.00 food credit.

Meal programs such as DG2GO will continue Tuesdays and Thursdays through the summer season. Details will be announced through their website and social media.

WTAJ will have more details Friday evening during the News at 5.