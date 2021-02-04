DelGrosso’s Amusement Park plans to open for summer 2021

TIPTON, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — Delgrosso’s Amusement Park announced that they plan on reopening this summer for the 74th season.

Delgrosso’s plans to safely reopen all of their rides and attractions on Memorial Day weekend. But they say they can’t do it without an amazing staff.

Right now, they’re looking to fill about 250 jobs. Director of Marketing, Amy Mearkle says right now they’re looking for to fill positions in food service, ride operation, and lifeguards.

Mearkle says “we have jobs for all variety. If maybe you’re a high school student looking for summer employment, maybe you’re an adult person who wants to have a supplemental job or a second job…Seniors who just want to supplement their income or maybe get out and interact with other generations. We’ve got a little bit of something for everyone.”

Job opportunities can be found here.

The park was closed last summer due to the pandemic. Last month, the board of directors decided to move forward with opening the amusement park and waterpark this year.

On Wednesday, they made the announcement on Facebook in addition to their COVID-19 safety and wellness plan.

Mearkle says they’ll be taking extra steps to make sure their guests and team are safe this season.

The parks COVID-19 wellness plan can be found here.