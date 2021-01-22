Delays on I80 possible during electric line replacement in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Delays may be expected if you’re traveling on Interstate 80 through Jefferson County this Sunday, Jan. 24.

PennDOT has informed us that United Electric Cooperative will be replacing lines on the overpass at Stevenson Hill Road (State Route 1009) and it will cause rolling slowdowns in the area. Originally scheduled for Jan. 17, the project was pushed back to Jan. 24 due to the weather conditions.

You can keep up to date with traffic patterns in the area and across the entire state with the 511PA interactive traffic map and traffic cams by clicking here. You can also follow 511PA on Twitter here.