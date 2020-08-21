Delays expected on I-80 eastbound

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Construction projects in Clearfield County may cause potential delays on I-80 eastbound, according to PennDOT.

Delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to build extra time in their schedules.

Details in delays are below:

⦁ The right (travel) lane is closed between mile markers 135 and 138 due to a preservation project between Penfield and Kylertown.

⦁ At mile marker 123, the Woodland/Shawville Interchange is being rebuilt and traffic is being diverted onto a temporary bridge spanning Route 970