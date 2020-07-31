Delays expected at PA Turnpike tunnels

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Traffic restrictions may occur at the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Kittatinny and Blue Mountain tunnels throughout August.

The tunnels are between the Blue Mountain Interchange, Exit #201, and Willow Hill Interchange, Exit #189 in Huntingdon County.

Westbound tunnels will be closed from Aug.12-20 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. All traffic will required to travel through the eastbound tunnels, where a crossover pattern will be in place.

Commercial restrictions for over-width and over-length vehicles will be place during the project.

