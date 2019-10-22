Dozens of deer parts found in Jefferson County, Game Warden investigates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Game Commission officials are looking for information about the dumping of a large number of deer parts along a DCNR road on the Clear Creek State Forest.

Jefferson County State Game Warden, Roger Hartless, is investigating the dumping of the parts due to Chronic Wasting Disease. The parts were retrieved and properly disposed of by Game Commission personnel.

On Sunday, October 20, in Jefferson County, Pennsylvania Game Commission got a call that several deer parts had been dumped on Laurel Ridge Road in Oliver Township. State Game Warden Troutman went to the scene and found two buck heads, with antlers cut 2 inches above the skull, three large doe heads, two juvenile doe heads, two button buck heads, 34 legs, approximately five gut piles and parts from at least three small cattle bulls.

On the morning of October 10, about a quarter-mile away, a similar scene was reported near the old railroad property on Abner Road. Warden Troutman found 40 deer legs, three adult doe heads, three juvenile deer heads, two button buck heads and various bones and scraps at that site. After further investigation, it appeared the deer had recently been shot with archery equipment.

They ask if anyone has information on deer body part dumping, they should call the Game Commission’s Northwest Region office at 814-432-3187.

To dispose of any high-risk parts, the PA Game Commission says to “double bag the high-risk parts and set them out for a commercial refuse pickup.”