Decorating for Fall: Wreaths & Arrangements

Fall is in the air – and many people are in the mood to decorate! Wreaths and arrangements can be the perfect pieces to accent your tables and doors. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with Adriane Woodle Mrsa, the owner and creator of Branch and Bloom to find out more about decorating for fall. Adriane creates custom wreaths and arrangements from her home in State College, and will ship them anywhere! You can check out her creations by visiting etsy.com/shop.branchnbloom or contacting her on instagram @branchnbloom.