Decision made by council being questioned

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) — A decision by the City of Altoona not to apply for coronavirus relief aid from Blair County is raising questions by some.

Out of the $11 million Blair County received for coronavirus aid and economic security, $800,000 was set aside to distribute within municipalities, but only if they applied. Altoona City Council says they didn’t need to.

Altoona City Manager, Ken Decker says “just because there’s a pile of money there doesn’t mean you can use it for whatever you want to spend it on.”

He explains that the council didn’t apply for coronavirus relief for two reasons. “one, we weren’t eligible and two our regional ambulance provider and CBRC, our recreational provider needed the money a lot more than we did.”

But some are asking why didn’t they apply anyway if other municipalities were able to get assistance.

Chairman of the Board Of Supervisors for Logan Township, Jim Patterson says “of course we want to any money out there. Especially grant money that we don’t have to pay back…We didn’t try to rob the piggy bank. We just applied for what we felt that we could apply for.”

Patterson tells us he was able to get help from a county consultant in filing the application for relief funds. They were awarded $622,000 and were one of a handful of municipalities that received funding.

Decker says although they cut some public works jobs this year through attrition, it still didn’t seem fair for the City of Altoona to apply.

Decker says “we don’t think what we spent this year was eligible and we weren’t willing to go out and spend money just for the sake of spending money.”

He made it a point to add that ambulance services and people who come in direct contact with COVID patients who need this relief money could make better use of the money than the city would.