Decades-long fireworks show in space

(CNN) — Fireworks shows will be in full swing tomorrow, but space is putting on its own fireworks show right now!

The Hubble Space Telescope captured these photos of a cosmic fireworks show.

NASA says it’s been going on for decades.

The source of the spectacle is 7,500 lightyears from earth in the double star system ETA Carinae.

In the 1840s the ETA Carinae went through what is called the great eruption, which made it the second-brightest star visible in the sky

It was so bright that it was used sometimes as a navigational star for ships in the southern seas.