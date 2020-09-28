Death of woman found along rural road probed as homicide

COCHRANTON, Pa. (AP) — State police are investigating the death of a woman found along a rural northwestern Pennsylvania road over the weekend as a homicide.
The Erie Times-News reports that state police in Crawford County identified the woman Monday as 21-year-old Destine Conyers of Townville.
Captain Kirk Reese said a passerby contacted authorities Sunday to report spotting the body along a gas well pull-off in Fairfield Township south of Meadville.
Emergency responders said Conyers appeared to have a gunshot wound. An autopsy is planned later in the week
