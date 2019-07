ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Dean Patterson Little League World Series kicked off yesterday in Altoona.

25 teams from Altoona, Bellwood, Williamsburg, Claysburg, Portage, Cresson, and Hastings are on the roster for the 27th annual tournament.

The games are being played at the Altoona independent youth baseball league’s centennial field.

The championship takes place next Saturday.