BEDFORD COUNTY (WTAJ) –One person has died after an ATV crash in Bedford Township.



Just after 1 A.M. on Sunday, officials say 49-year-old Dennis Foster crashed his ATV on Imlertown Road.



Officers say that Foster was under the influence of alcohol and traveling to fast to control the ATV.



Reports say the ATV went off the shoulder of the roadway, throwing Foster.



Foster was taken to UPMC Altoona, where he died from his injuries.