HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon are investigating a threatening message left on a man’s porch.

In the early morning hours on Monday, June 15th, a Huntingdon man discovered a dead rat with a noose around its neck on his porch.

According to the release, a piece of paper with a threatening message was left with the rat.

Anyone with information associated with this incident is urged to contact PSP Huntingdon at (814) 627-3161