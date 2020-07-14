HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday that daylight flagging will begin for construction on Route 2025 (East Shirley Street) starting July 20.
The overall project consists of resurfacing, guide rail, signal and drainage upgrades on Route 2025 from Route 747 (Division Street) to Route 522 in Mount Union Borough and Shirley Township.
All work is expected to be completed by October 2020 and is weather dependent.
Daylight flagging to start on Route 2025
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday that daylight flagging will begin for construction on Route 2025 (East Shirley Street) starting July 20.