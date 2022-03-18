(WTAJ) — At The Learning Station in State College, Lynda Mussi and her staff put their heart into developing young children.

“It’s so encompassing because there are so many skill sets,” Lynda Mussi, Director of The Learning Station, said. “There is language development, there is relationship building, there is learning how to ask for things.”

Lynda Mussi with her grandsons at The Learning Station

Mussi has been in the business for more than 40 years and told WTAJ the daycare is facing struggles she never thought they would be experiencing.

“The staffing shortages are real,” Mussi explained. “We have never had trouble getting teachers.”

It has gotten so bad that sometimes they don’t even answer the phone. It is too hard for them to turn people away not because they don’t have the room, but because they don’t have the teachers.

“It’s hard because we are in the business to help families and when you can’t help a family then somebody else is struggling,” she said.

The main concern is pay.

“People are not working for $10, $11 an hour anymore,” Mussi expressed. “They just can’t afford to.”

And with some big box stores and fast food chains offering more, what is drawing in qualified educators?

“A lot of these teachers have bachelor level degrees just like a Pre-K to 12 teacher does in a school district,” Jen DeBell, the Executive Director for the PA Association for the Education of Young Children, said. “So if we want to retain them and attract people to the field, we need to be paying them appropriately.”

The PA Association for the Education of Young Children, or PennAEYC, is part of a broader advocacy network called Start Strong PA. They conducted a survey back in September, which showed a snapshot of the crisis throughout Pennsylvania.

1,163 programs responded and 92% of them said they have a staffing shortage. The survey indicated low wages, lack of benefits and under-qualified candidates as major challenges in recruiting and retaining staff.

And behind every daycare are working parents who are also feeling the direct impact.

“Any person I know that has children is just over it,” Karissa Knepp, a working parent, said.

Knepp has two children that attend Pre-K.

Couple staffing shortages with the pandemic, she said her son’s child care facility was constantly closing and she recently switched schools.

“It has caused extreme anxiety,” Knepp explained. “You are constantly worried is it going to be closed? Am I going to have child care? Am I going to be able to go to work? How long is it going to be this time?”

Karissa Knepp’s children

The lack of child care is taking a toll on families who are trying to balance jobs.

“I was to start a new job and the day I was to start, his school closed,” Knepp said. “So I had to contact my brand new employer to tell them I couldn’t come in for two weeks.”

Luckily Knepp has an employer who has been flexible with her schedule.

So how do we solve these issues? Experts told us it all comes down to PA state and federal elected officials.

“That’s what is going to make a difference at the end of the day,” DeBell explained. “We need our policymakers to step up and make the need in investments long term in the childcare sector.”

Programs like the Learning Station are doing their best to navigate the tough times, but agree something needs to be done soon so we can continue offering the best care to our children.

“At the ages of 0-5, 90% of all learning occurs,” Mussi said. “And yet in the state of PA we are still not putting funding sources where early education is needed and we need help. I need to be able to pay my qualified teachers.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

If parents are in need of help finding child care, you can reach out to your local Early Learning Resource Centers. We’re told not only will this help families find child care options, but also connect families to the child care subsidy program.

If you are interested in joining the advocacy work to help get long term funding for families and facilities in need, you’re encouraged to check out Start Strong PA.