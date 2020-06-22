Davidsville man offering $3,000 reward for the return of missing horse

DAVIDSVILLE, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Davidsville man is offering a $3,000 reward for the return of his missing horse, Newt.

Joe Marisa is the owner and was out of town on June 12. He says when he came back the next day, Newt was gone.

The 20-year-old stallion has competed in more than 800 barrel races in his career and Marisa says he was just starting to enjoy retirement.

Marisa has been working with the Conemaugh Township Police Department and Netposse, an organization that assists in finding lost or stolen horses based in North Carolina.

Marisa was offering $2,500 but that offer increased with a recent donation.

“All I want is Newt back. There’s a $3,000 reward to bring him back. You bring him back, you can say you found him in the field I don’t care. I just want him back here, he deserves that. No questions have to be asked,” said Marisa.

If you have any information, Marisa can be reached at 814-525-2245 or from his Facebook page by clicking here.

Debi Metcalfe from Netposse can be reached at 704-472-4314.